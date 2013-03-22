POLYGLOT 82.PLANET_HEALTH.FIGHTING INSOMNIA .. (86) ALENA MITROFANOV ABOUT COOKING BUCKWHEAT ..
Пятница, 10 Января 2020 г. 07:38 редактировать + в цитатник
Personal comments on your writings.
Personal University of Self-Development.
1. Today is Friday, January 10, 2020, yom shishi, 271 days of life (Out of 82 years).
2. At 5-00 I looked at my notes on Lira ..
3.Now it's like a personal Diary ..
4. These personal notes must be written for oneself.
5. In November 2019 I read the notes of Alena Mitrofanov about cooking buckwheat ..
6. Till 6-30 cooked buckwheat in Alyonushka .. A very beautiful name.
7. Received a letter from Planet_Health . Cooking red meat. In Russian.
5239983_vyalenoe_myaso (600x450, 51Kb)
8. Here is a series of messages " Dream " in Russian.
9. For me, the most important thing is to find topics for study at a personal university.
Planet_Health
A series of messages " Sleep ":
Part 1 - 13 rules - how to quickly fall asleep
Part 2 - How to deal with insomnia
Part 3 - People’s ways to overcome fatigue and overwork
Part 4 - 10 tips HOW TO DO NOT AWAY IN DRIVING
Part 5 - Useful habits that are dangerous for health
Part 6 - How to sleep in 4-5 hours: REM sleep method
Part 7 - Medicinal herbs for insomnia
Part 8 - 8 rules for healthy sleep from Dr. Komarovsky
Part 9 - Meditation - getting rid of insomnia
Part 10 - A glass of water - solving problems
Part 11 - Meditation - getting rid of insomnia
Part 12 - Good sleep
Part 13 - Folk remedies for drowsiness
Part 14 - Treatment of snoring with folk remedies
Part 15 - Paper bag - free sleeping pills
Part 16 - Free effective vascular treatment
Part 17 - B6 - vitamin. For healthy sleep
Part 18 - Sedatives of plant origin
Part 19 - Sleep problems. Child insomnia
Part 20 - Insomnia. Causes and Treatment
Part 21 - For a good sleep. 5 yoga poses
Part 22 - 6 nutritional features for “owls”
Part 23 - Free sleeping pills
Part 24 - Melatonin. The hormone of sleep and long life
Part 25 - When is it possible to eat sweet and impossible?
Part 26 - Acupuncture massage for sleep disturbance
Part 27 - WE WILL ALWAYS REDUCE FROM DAY SLEEPY!
Part 28 - How sweet is it to fall asleep without medicine?
Part 29 - Can't sleep? The recipe for healing tea for sleep
Part 30 - Calm sleep! Simple Tips
Part 31 - Sleep Disorders. Reasons and ways to cope with insomnia
Part 32 - How to learn to fall asleep in 1 minute
Part 33 - The secret of perfect sleep and easy awakening
Part 34 - How to learn to fall asleep in 1 minute
Part 35 - How to learn to fall asleep in 1 minute
Part 36 - You need to sleep naked, head to the north
Part 37 - How to fall asleep faster
Part 38 - How to quickly fall asleep in 1 minute - folk remedies
Part 39 - How to quickly fall asleep 1 minute: method 4-7-8
Part 40 - The ancient way to fall asleep - using aromatherapy
Part 41 - Good night rest: how to go to bed
Это я посылаю самому себе и другим ДОБРЫМ и умным людям..
Ваши записи мне очень нравятся.
Как вы относитесь к использованию иностранных языков ?
Selected the category Heading .